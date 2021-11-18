Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Lakers: Fans Really Hate the Name Change to Staples Center

    Crptyo.com Arena just doesn't quite have the same zing.
    The Lakers will be playing in a new stadium by Christmas of this year. Sort of. It will still be the same venue and essentially everything will remain the same. But after 22 years, the purple and gold will no longer be taking the court at Staples Center. 

    A new naming rights deal between AEG and Crptyo.com will pay out a whopping $700 million. The cryptocurrency company will unveil a new logo and branding materials when the Lakers take on the Nets on December 25th. 

    But that name change has not been very popular with Lakers fans online so far. Many took to the internet to make fun of the new partnership, and some were just flat-out furious. 

    Naturally, there is a sense of history associated with the name. It's where Kobe Bryant and Shaq teamed up. It's where Pau Gasol made his mark. It's where they brought home 5 NBA titles and would have been 6 if not for a pandemic. 

    But while many were upset, some saw the changing of the guard as a positive. Sort of. 

    Whatever your feelings are on it, the name is changing. So make sure to get out to a Lakers or Kings game as soon as possible if you want to make one last trip to Staples Center. The House That Kobe Built. 

