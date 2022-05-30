Lakers: Fans Ruthlessly Jeer LeBron James During Champions League Final

LeBron James just wanted to enjoy a glass of champagne while watching his club, Liverpool FC, in the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid on Saturday. Problem is, soccer fans are an unyielding bunch, especially when their team is contending for glory.

A video surfaced from the match with LeBron's reaction to Madrid fans chanting, "Michael Jordan better" in his general direction. Dressed to the nines, with a Liverpool jersey slung over his shoulder, LeBron seemed to chuckle at the crowd trying to get under his skin.

LeBron has an ownership stake in Liverpool FC according to Sportico through a partnership with the Fenway Sports Group. James also has some equity in the Boston Red Sox and the preeminent Boston-area sports network, NESN.