Lakers: Fans Voice Their Support for Giving Kobe the Ultimate Honor

Lakers legend Jerry West's silhouette has served as the NBA's logo for decades, and for good reason. One could argue that West is one of the best guards the NBA has ever seen. However, some fans believe that it's time to hand off the honor to another Lakers Hall-of-Famer.

In a recent survey of 1,100 fans by onlinebetting.com, 35% of the respondents believe that it's time to update the NBA logo. Of that subset, 31% of fans think it should be updated with Kobe's silhouette.

Needless to say, a silhouette of Kobe shooting one of his signature mid-range fadeaways would be awesome. It would also irk the majority of fans who don't believe the logo needs to be changed at all.

It would be a touching tribute to arguably the greatest player of the last couple of decades, but would certainly ruffle some feathers for fans.