Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers Fans Want Metta World Peace on a 10-Day Contract, But He Has Other Ideas

    Looking for Metta to make a comeback? Don't count on it.
    Author:

    The Lakers, much like every team around the NBA, are constantly keeping an eye out for available players. The rising number of COVID-19 cases around the league has resulted in plenty of guys getting 10-day contracts in order to fill out rosters. 

    This week, LeBron James sparked a little bit of a conversation when he talked to Metta World Peace following his triple-double performance. The Lakers star talked about them possibly needing Metta, and telling him to stay ready. 

    That obviously got Lakers fans a little bit excited, especially the way things have been going lately. Now 42-years-old, Metta has not played in an NBA game since the 2016-17 season. He last suited up for the Lakers in the 2012-13 season. 

    Read More

    Unfortunately, Metta later said that he was not up for the challenge. He even joked that he would be ready for a 10-minute deal, but not a 10-day deal. 

    So if you're waiting for Metta to suit back up, don't hold your breath Lakers fans. Consider him happily retired and moved on. Los Angeles will have to make it happen without Metta's hard-nosed play and stellar defense. 

    Up next, the Lakers take on the Grizzlies in Memphis tonight. They'll look to get back to a .500 record, but they'll be trying to do it against a very good Grizzlies team. 

    metta-world-peace
    News

    Lakers Fans Want Metta World Peace on a 10-Day Contract, But He Has Other Ideas

    2 minutes ago
    kareem-abdul-jabbar
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Sidesteps Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scathing Critique

    2 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: A Herculean Effort From Starting Center LeBron James Staves Off Rockets

    13 hours ago
    lebron james 12-25-21 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Will LA Win Another Game In 2021?

    17 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers Russell Westbrook Addresses Criticism Following L.A.'s Fifth Straight Loss

    19 hours ago
    wayne ellington usa today
    News

    Lakers: Illness Sidelines Wayne Ellington For Rockets Game

    21 hours ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts LeBron James For Insensitive COVID-19 Meme

    22 hours ago
    metta-world-peace
    News

    Lakers: Metta Sandiford-Artest Still Thinks Los Angeles Wins A Title This Year

    Dec 28, 2021