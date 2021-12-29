Lakers Fans Want Metta World Peace on a 10-Day Contract, But He Has Other Ideas

The Lakers, much like every team around the NBA, are constantly keeping an eye out for available players. The rising number of COVID-19 cases around the league has resulted in plenty of guys getting 10-day contracts in order to fill out rosters.

This week, LeBron James sparked a little bit of a conversation when he talked to Metta World Peace following his triple-double performance. The Lakers star talked about them possibly needing Metta, and telling him to stay ready.

That obviously got Lakers fans a little bit excited, especially the way things have been going lately. Now 42-years-old, Metta has not played in an NBA game since the 2016-17 season. He last suited up for the Lakers in the 2012-13 season.

Unfortunately, Metta later said that he was not up for the challenge. He even joked that he would be ready for a 10-minute deal, but not a 10-day deal.

So if you're waiting for Metta to suit back up, don't hold your breath Lakers fans. Consider him happily retired and moved on. Los Angeles will have to make it happen without Metta's hard-nosed play and stellar defense.

Up next, the Lakers take on the Grizzlies in Memphis tonight. They'll look to get back to a .500 record, but they'll be trying to do it against a very good Grizzlies team.