Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers Fans Whine the Most About Officiating According to Study
    Publish date:

    Lakers Fans Whine the Most About Officiating According to Study

    Surely, Lakers fans will take this some type of way.
    Author:

    Surely, Lakers fans will take this some type of way.

    Betonline conducted a study on Twitter that looked at the frequency of NBA fanbases that complained the most about officiating. Not surprising to most fanbases outside the Lakers, the purple and gold top this spot by a wide margin.

    Lakers fans might get defensive over this, but the franchise is the most storied and successful. When the Lakers are on the road, droves of Lakers fans travel to support their team, and sometimes it makes it feel like a home game for the purple and gold. What usually comes with that are the quantity of fans, and that includes the uptick in casuals. Many casuals feel entitled that they should be getting most of the calls regardless of what is even happening on the floor.

    The Knicks and Nets follow the Lakers on the rankings. It is apparent that the big market teams rank pretty high on this study, definitely due to the increased number of fans for these teams. Surprisingly, the Sixers rank 20th on the list. Considering the Philly fanbase come off as the most savage in sports, this surely seems surprising. Perhaps the study was only done for one month, so this is a small sample size.

    Read More

    Lakers fans are not alone. LeBron James is known for arguing with officials during calls he does not get, and refuses to run back to play transition defense. Russell Westbrook also usually is in the top tier of technical fouls on a yearly basis. 

    lakers-fans
    News

    Lakers Fans Whine the Most About Officiating According to Study

    2 minutes ago
    News

    Lakers: Clippers Light up Lake Show, Why Westbrook was Irked at Monk, LA's Bad Defense, Did Morris call Bank & More!

    1 hour ago
    kareem-abdul-jabbar
    News

    Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James’ Dance

    2 hours ago
    kendrick nunn 10-6-21
    News

    Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Sure Has Loads of Confidence

    4 hours ago
    frank-vogel1
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Expected to be Fired if Struggles Continue According to Stephen A Smith

    5 hours ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Is Not Happy with NBA’s COVID Testing Protocols

    7 hours ago
    melo-lakers
    News

    Lakers Carmelo Anthony Compliments Clippers After Tough Loss

    8 hours ago
    malik
    News

    Lakers Malik Monk On LA Still Trying To Find Their Rhythm

    10 hours ago