Lakers Fans Will Love Dorian Finney-Smith Intro Message After Being Traded to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their roster a bit after their impact trade on Sunday. The Lakers improved their defensive play and added a vital 3-and-D wing, Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith is a Laker after years of being a top trade target for L.A. The Lakers landed a deal they not only wanted to complete but also needed to complete.
L.A. could be one move away from being legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. Only time will tell, but this move undoubtedly upgrades their roster. Not only do the Lakers love what they have, but Finney-Smith loves being in Los Angeles.
While speaking to the L.A. media for the first time on Monday, Finney-Smith said that he is excited and looking forward to winning in Los Angeles.
Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell shared Finney-Smith's thoughts via X.
"I'm excited (to play) meaningful basketball ... everybody wants to win here. We're trying to do major things here."
Finney-Smith, 31, will be playing in vital games down the stretch in the season for the first time since his time in Dallas a few seasons ago. Finney-Smith spent the last two-plus seasons with the Nets after being traded as part of a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving in Feb. 2023.
Finney-Smith wants to play meaningful basketball games, and the Lakers will do all they can to be in those games. This move puts the Lakers in that trajectory.
The Lakers are off to a solid start to the season compared to where they were expected to be at this point. L.A. sits as the fifth seed in the Western Conference as it enters its vital matchup on New Year's Eve against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Finney-Smith will likely play his first game as a Laker on Tuesday against the Cavaliers, and he will look to make an immediate impact right out of the gate. The forward will show his prowess to Lakers fans and show he is a willing defender, which will be a massive upgrade on that end of the floor.
The Lakers have a long way to go to get to where they want to be; however, they are well on their way. The Lakers are serious about winning, and they should be, as they have the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their side.
