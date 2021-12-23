Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Lakers: Final Game For Staples Center Tonight Celebrating 22 Years of History
    Publish date:

    Saying goodbye to Staples Center tonight.
    Author:

    Tonight will be the last time that the Lakers will play at Staples Center. Starting on Christmas Day against the Nets, they will officially be under their two-decade deal with Crypto.com, commencing the name change in Los Angeles. 

    As expected, the Lakers have a full schedule of events to commemorate 22 years of Staples Center glory. That includes a special opening video that will be played to celebrate their long history under that name. 

    The Lakers will also give out commemorative t-shirts replicating the first shirts given out at Staples back in June 2000. That shirt was after Los Angeles had won the Western Conference. 

    The team also announced that there will be several former Lakers in attendance for the game. There will be a half-time celebration that is also set to feature the team's past NBA Championships trophies as well. 

    All fans attending the game will receive a special commemorative ticket. A banner celebrating the 22 years of Staples Center will also be unfurled, The Lakers take on the Spurs at 7:30 pm.  

    Last month, it was announced that the Lakers would be playing under the new name as a part of a massive deal with Crypto.com, and it should top $700 million. 

    staples center usa today
