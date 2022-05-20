Skip to main content
Lakers: Finalists for LA Head Coaching Job Revealed

According to The Athletic's Sham Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, a trio of candidates have made it to the final round of the Lakers head coaching interviews.

The Lakers took their next step towards hiring a new head coach on Friday. After weeks of updates on candidate interviews, The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Lakers have three finalists for their head coaching vacancy.

Woj was first to the punch, but it was Shams who noted that current Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, in addition to former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and current Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, has also made it to the "next stage" of LA's head coaching search.

Charania stated that the next round of interviews will be in-person in Los Angeles. 

Presumably, as in, this isn't confirmed, those interviews would include the four-pronged Lakers "brain trust" of owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis, and his wife Linda Rambis. 

There's also a strong likelihood that Phil Jackson, who's been advising Buss, will also have a seat at the table. A report earlier this week by The Athletic's Sam Amick indicated that Jackson has been active in the Lakers head coaching interview process and grilling candidates on how they would maximize Russell Westbrook next season.

Last month, Pelinka indicated that the Lakers goal is to have a head coach in place by the NBA Draft (June 23rd). Which, is slightly ironic considering that the Lakers don't have a single draft pick in the draft.

The Lakers will likely continue to take a deliberate approach with their head coaching search, but today, fans got a better sense of who might be prowling the sidelines for the purple and gold next season. 

