    November 1, 2021
    Lakers: First Look at Los Angeles' City Edition Jerseys

    The City Edition jersey is here, and it's amazing.
    The Lakers will always be synonymous with the purple and gold. But occasionally, Los Angeles pulls out the City Edition jerseys to change things up. They did that last year with the Black Mamba jersey, which was a hit with fans, especially when playoffs rolled around. 

    This year, we got an early look at the City Edition fits that the Lakers would be wearing. That first look was made official by the team today when they dropped the design on Twitter

    The jerseys feature a design that honors the Minneapolis Lakers of old. Each part of the jersey is meant to recognize a decade of Laker basketball with every detail. 

    There are stars to the left and right of the number in Minneapolis blue. The shorts show off the classic triangle wordmark with "Los Angeles Lakers" on them. The tilted lettermark on the jersey and drop shadow numbers bring back Showtime. 

    Overall, it's a pretty col jersey that honors the long and storied history of the Lakers. 

