Lakers: Former All-Star says LA Fans Have Broken Russell Westbrook's Confidence

Gilbert Arenas discusses how Lakers fans have affected Russell Westbrook's on-court confidence.

The relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lakers fans in recent weeks has been rocky at best. Lakers fans have voiced their displeasure with Westbrook's on-court play by layering "Westbrick" on top of boos at Crypto.com and proliferating the phrase in the internet basketball sphere. Earlier this month, the guard responded to the constant heckling.

Former All-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas thinks the constant trolling from Lakers fans have affected Westbrook's once ironclad confidence. Arenas explained the effect  to co-host Josiah Johnson on the No Chill podcast.

"You can see it in his eyes, everything he has to second guess. It's the confidence. Like, I personally didn’t even think Westbrook’s confidence can get shook."

Arenas discussed how Westbrook's dramatic drop off in his per game averages, as compared to last year in Washington, points to a complete lack of confidence. Agent Zero also theorized that the heckling from Lakers fans cuts extra deep for Westbrook considering that Russ is from, and still lives in the LA area. 

“Everything he does is LA – 'I’ve repped LA. I love LA. I bleed LA.' To come out in a game, and those fans boo you at home ... When you get booed at home, it does something. It mentally destroys you.”

Arenas expanded on why Westbrook has taken the booing personally.

“He’s LA. He loves this city. So, when the city boos him, it’s actually personal for him. It’s a personal thing, like, 'Damn, y’all really hate me this bad, and I wear LA to the grave.' It’s more personal than it is basketball.”

According to recent reports, Westbrook has expressed interest in playing his next season elsewhere.

If what Arenas says rings true, that shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. 

