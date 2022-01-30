Lakers: Former GM Proposes LA Trading Russell Westbrook to the New York Knicks

There’s been plenty of Russell Westbrook trade chatter as the Lakers continue to struggle this season. Westbrook has yet to consistently produce and adapt to his role on a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Due to Westbrook’s super-max contract, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka’s options for trade partners are quite limited. LA also doesn’t have a ton of tradable assets.

That didn’t stop a former NBA GM from proposing a trade that would place Russell Westbrook on a team that he believes desperately needs his energy and intensity. The New York Knicks.

Marks threw out the following trade on an episode of ESPN’s Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe.

“I’d call the Lakers for Russell Westbrook…I’m offering Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, and Fournier for Russell Westbrook and a 2027 lottery-protected first from the Lakers. That’s the trade I’m offering.”

The ever-knowledgable Lowe was so floored by Marks’ proposal that he didn’t have an immediate response.

Lowe did however comment that the Lakers apparently do not want to part with their 2027 first-rounder based upon the reports on a potential John Wall-Russell Westbrook “re-trade”.

Marks was clear that he believes the main benefactor of this trade would be the Knicks, not the Lakers. He believes that the Knicks “lethargic” play needs a shot in the arm.

“Does Russell Westbrook make $47 million next year? Yes. It’s different than the situation in Los Angeles were you have six guys, you’re signing minimums…[in New York] you got all these young kids already there…you got Randle there…all the flaws of Russell Westbrook, he competes, he’s a competitor.”

Walker, Burks, and Fournier would help the Lakers improve their three-point shooting and strengthen their rotations. Through Saturday, the trio of aforementioned Knicks players are all averaging more than 11.0 PPG and shooting over 37% from three.

Pelinka and shadow GM Kurt Rambis would have to be on-board with bringing in three players with contracts that extend beyond the 2022 season. Walker is signed through ’23. Burks is as well, but has a club option for ’24. Fournier’s current deal runs through ’24 with a club option for ‘25.

It’s an interesting thought by a former NBA front office exec, but likely just trade idea that won’t come to fruition.