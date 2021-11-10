Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Lakers: Former LA Champion Markieff Morris Will Not Play Tonight at Staples Center

    Markieff will not get the chance to play his old team tonight.
    The Lakers are back at Staples Center tonight playing against the Miami Heat. Looking to win their first game against a real playoff threat this year, Los Angeles will once again be without LeBron James. LBJ is still recovering from an abdominal strain and a timeline for his return is still pending. 

    But the Heat will also be without one of their guys in this contest. Former Lakers forward Markieff Morris will not be available for Miami in Los Angeles. Morris won an NBA title with LA during the 2020 bubble.

    Morris was involved in an altercation on the court with Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic. After Morris appeared to bump into Jokic very hard in the middle of the court, Jokic shoulder checked him from behind VERY hard. 

    Morris will miss the game against the Lakers as he recovers from whiplash from the hit by Jokic. For his part in that altercation, Morris was fined $50,000 by the NBA for his flagrant 2 foul. 

    This year, Morris has seen his playing time drop off a little bit with the Heat. But his production is just as good as ever, posting 7 points per game and playing the big body defense that the Lakers brought him over for. 

