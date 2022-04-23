Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

The Lakers aren't the only west coast team searching for a new head coach. A franchise that isn't unfamiliar with irrelevance is looking for their eighth head coach since 2014. A recent report listed former Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni as a candidate to take over for the Sacramento Kings.

Substack's Marc Stein was one of the first on the case.

"The Kings are said to be seeking a proven coach who can bring an immediate halt to the longest playoff drought in league history. Eyebrows might be raised about the inclusion of D'Antoni, given the woeful defense Sacramento has mustered in recent seasons..."

As usual, Stein has his facts right. The Kings ranked 27th in defensive efficiency (114.8) last year and were second-to-last in points allowed (115.8). However, Stein does note that the godfather of the seven seconds or less offense does have a connection to Sacramento's front office.

"The 70-year-old is a proven winner who also has a preexisting relationship with Kings GM Monte McNair from their time together in Houston."

To their credit, the Kings do have two intriguing young players in guard De'Aaron Fox and forward Domatis Sabonis. Both are more offensively minded players who could thrive in D'Antoni's offense first approach. At the moment, D'Antoni is on Steve Nash's staff in Brooklyn.

As a Lakers head coach, D'Antoni is best remembered as the coach that then executive vice president of basketball of operations Jimmy Buss hired instead of Phil Jackson right after the franchise fired Mike Brown after just five games.

D'Antoni's Kobe-less Lakers were swept out of the 2013 playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs.

Good times.