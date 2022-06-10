Lakers: Former LA Guard and NBA Veteran Picks a Side in Clippers Rivalry

Lou Williams has seen a lot in his 17-year NBA career. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year has played for six different teams on his way to amassing 15,593 points. He has the distinction of being one of the few household names to have played significant minutes for both the Lakers and the Clippers.

Sweet Lou signed a multi-year contract with the Lakers in the summer of 2015 and averaged 15.3 points per game in his first season in purple and gold. At the trade deadline the following season (2016-2017), the Lakers shipped Lou to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick. Williams wound up on the Clippers four months later as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston.

In a recent appearance on the Knuckleheads, hosted by a pair of former Clippers, Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Lou was asked what his preference was between the Lakers and Clippers.

"Clippers, that's easy. That's easy for me. I was part of a culture change over there. They gave us an opportunity to kinda build that organization out to our personalities and how we wanted to feel and look. And I think we had a big part in how it looks now. I'm a part of that."

Lou-Will didn't disparage the Lakers franchise though. he continued to compare his experiences with both LA NBA franchises.

"The Lakers is the Lakers. The Clippers, until they win about 20 championships, they're going to be looked at as the little brother. LA got different cultures, so it's plenty of room for both teams. It's people that love - The Clippers is the hood."

Williams got to enjoy back-to-back playoff appearances in two of his three years with the Clippers. On the Lakers, Lou Will was one of the few bright spots on a 17-win team. Losing on the Lakers just isn't that much fun.

It also just makes sense that an underground NBA legend would prefer an underground NBA team over one of the most popular sports franchises on the planet.