Lakers: Former LA Teammates Montrezl Harrell And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Take Swings At Each Other

Checking in on former Lakers around the league, and it's not all sunshine and rainbows. While the current squad struggles to find their groove and to get into winning ways, other former members are apparently coming to blows, even if they're still teammates.

That would be the case for former Lakers Montrezl Harrell And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The two Wizards players reportedly got into a bit of a fistfight following their first half against the Thunder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources said Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded, and the two started jawing during the walk to the locker room. As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said.

Harrell and Caldwell-Pope were both teammates on the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. They were both dealt to the Wizards along with Kyle Kuzma in the deal that brought Russell Westbrook over to Los Angeles. After a fairly decent start, the Wizards have since come down to earth, putting up a 21-20 record.

So while things aren't going great for the Lakers either, at least it hasn't come