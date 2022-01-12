Skip to main content
Lakers: Former LA Teammates Montrezl Harrell And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Take Swings At Each Other

Lakers: Former LA Teammates Montrezl Harrell And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Take Swings At Each Other

Checking in on former Lakers around the league, and it's not all sunshine and rainbows. While the current squad struggles to find their groove and to get into winning ways, other former members are apparently coming to blows, even if they're still teammates. 

That would be the case for former Lakers Montrezl Harrell And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The two Wizards players reportedly got into a bit of a fistfight following their first half against the Thunder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Sources said Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded, and the two started jawing during the walk to the locker room. As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said.

Read More

Harrell and Caldwell-Pope were both teammates on the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. They were both dealt to the Wizards along with Kyle Kuzma in the deal that brought Russell Westbrook over to Los Angeles. After a fairly decent start, the Wizards have since come down to earth, putting up a 21-20 record. 

So while things aren't going great for the Lakers either, at least it hasn't come 

USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: Former LA Teammates Montrezl Harrell And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Take Swings At Each Other

52 seconds ago
Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Will Not Be the Starting Center When Anthony Davis Returns

1 hour ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: The Gift LeBron James Gave to Steph Curry When He Was in College

2 hours ago
USATSI_17481560
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Struggles to Answer Question About Current State of LA

4 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: Why LeBron James Went Off on Desmond Bane And the Grizzlies

19 hours ago
USATSI_17481574
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley "Never Tries to Do Too Much" Says LeBron James

21 hours ago
USATSI_17481540
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks LeBron at Center Could "Shred Teams" in the Playoffs

23 hours ago
kareem abdul jabbar usa today
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Promises to Be in Attendance When LeBron James Breaks His Scoring Record

Jan 11, 2022