    October 29, 2021
    Lakers: Former NBA All-Star Says Stop Comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan

    Shawn Marion was a baller and knows the NBA
    Author:

    The comparison game of comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan started somewhere around James' second game in the NBA. It actually started while Jordan was still a player, except the other player's name at the time was Kobe Bryant. Comparing Michael Jordan to other players will never end, and I suppose we must all get used to it. 

    Recently, former NBA All-Star Shawn Marion spoke with Brandon "Scoop P" Robinson for Bally Sports to stop this silly comparison.

    "LeBron, by far has been one of the best athletes that we’ve witnessed to see right now and we’ve got to appreciate it. Stop trying to compare the two. Kobe was the closest thing."

    Marion has a point. I'm not the first person to say this, but if we're going to painfully compare James to another player, Jordan is the wrong one. James' game resembles a different Lakers legend. Johnson was a definitive point guard when it came to passing, and James is similar to that style. Give this a quick look.

    Read More

    Marion played against Bryant. Bryant torched Marion more than a few times. Let's be kind, Marion was a terrific defender on everyone, including Bryant, but there are some great clips of Bryant getting the better of Marion. Marion understands that the only player whose game resembles Jordan's is that of Bryant's. Bryant's game was so similar to Jordan's there are multiple videos like the one I shared above with Jordan/Bryant identical plays. 

    Marion's point is to appreciate James while we still have him. A few years before Bryant's retirement, I specifically remember pieces being written, imploring NBA fans to appreciate Bryant's greatness. I know I tried my best to do so.

    NBA fans should do the same for LeBron James. He only has a few years left, and when he's done playing basketball he will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Let's all watch.

