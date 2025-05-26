Lakers Forward Reacts to Pacers-Knicks Wild Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers were viewed as a prime team that could make a run at a title this season. However, those hopes quickly ended as they were run off the gym by the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves proved to be the better team, and now the Lakers have a long summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their roster. This summer will be massive for the Lakers, and the reality is they won't be able to keep everybody if they want to compete seriously for a title.
One of the players who will likely walk out the door and the Lakers will let him do just that is forward Markieff Morris.
Morris is at the tail end of his career, and this season may have been his last. While his future still hangs in the balance, he is appearing on ESPN’s First Take to provide some analysis on the epic Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
Morris, along with his brother, Marcus Morris, provided their analysis on the game and series. Markieff mentioned how he still believes the Pacers will win the series despite blowing a 20-point lead in Game 3.
“I actually think the Pacers are going to win this series,” said Markieff. “They were winning the entire game last game, and until that fall off in the fourth quarter, when KAT [Karl Anthony-Towns] had to be miraculous and basically had to carry the team.”
Markieff didn’t stop there. He also sided with his brother, agreeing with him that there are no ‘great teams’ left in the playoffs.
“To piggyback off the great teams, I don’t think there are any more great teams left. I think that the numbers will show us something different because of the era of basketball that we’re in. When you look at the East, there is no way that guys are up 20 at home and losing. Great teams are losing. Even though I do like the Indiana Pacers, anybody can win this series.”
The Pacers and Knicks have not disappointed in this series. Each game has been a nail-biter, and moving forward, we should expect nothing less.
The Pacers are up 2-1 in the series thus far. Game 4 is on Tuesday.
