Lakers Forwards Receives Major Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Finale
The Los Angeles Lakers will have two of their key forwards on the court as they get set to take on the Sacramento Kings in their preseason finale.
The Lakers announced that forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber will be available on Friday.
Vanderbilt suffered a left quad contusion on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. He did not return to the game after suffering the injury in the second quarter.
As for Kleber, he has not participated in any of the five preseason games. Kleber has been limited due to a quadriceps injury, but he has been cleared for action and hopes to play on Friday.
The injury has bothered him throughout training camp, but he has been given the green light to return to the court. The veteran big man will likely be available off the bench tonight as the Lakers gear up for the season, which is less than five days away.
