Lakers: Frank Vogel Addresses the Fans After LA Gets Eliminated from the Playoffs

LA's season is officially over.

The Lakers playoff hopes were holding on by a thread. The Phoenix Suns were more than happy to tear it to shreds. In a result that surprised nobody, Phoenix absolutely eviscerated the LeBron-less Lakers 121-110. The loss mathematically eliminated the Lakers from playoff contention.

After the game, and amid speculation that he'll be fired this offseason, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided his perspective on the loss that sealed his team's fate. He also briefly talked about letting down the fans. 

“Extremely disappointed. Disappointed for our fan base. Disappointed for the Buss family, who gave us all this opportunity, and we want to play our part in bringing success to Laker basketball, and we fell short." 

Vogel stayed positive even while discussing the ugly truth. In a season full of devastating losses and emotional lows, Vogel has largely stayed complimentary of his players. That tradition didn't stop on Tuesday night.

"We were eliminated tonight, and I can say it’s not been due to a lack of effort. We have all put in the work. Our guys stayed fighting right until the end."

Vogel then used the word that he's used in the past that does indeed aptly describe the Lakers season - disjointed.

“In terms of being eliminated, we brought integrity to the process. We just fell short through a disjointed season. So, we’re all disappointed.”

He'll likely be elsewhere for next season, but Vogel should at least get credit for continually supporting his players and putting on a brave face during his media availability. 

Even during a season that overall, was a massive disappointment. 

