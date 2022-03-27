Skip to main content
Lakers: Frank Vogel Believes That LeBron James Deserves MVP Consideration

Frank Vogel believes that LeBron James should be a bigger part of the MVP conversation despite LA's poor record.

Say what you want about Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, but he's backed his players every step of the way. He's supported Russell Westbrook throughout his challenging season. He's opined how he still believes this team, despite their record, can still win a championship. On Friday, Vogel explained to reporters why LeBron James should be getting more press for MVP.

"He is as deserving for MVP consideration as anybody in the league. I know how the voting goes—the team with the best record or top couple of records usually gets most of those considerations, so the win-loss record definitely would probably hurt him."

Through Friday, LeBron leads the league in scoring (30.0 PPG) and has provided valuable offense for a Lakers team that been missing Anthony Davis for most of the season. It's James' highest scoring output since his 2007-2008 season in Cleveland. 

In the month of march, LeBron is averaging 33.9 points per game and shooting 53.8% from the field. His contributions to the Lakers season are not lost on Vogel.

"But you can't tell me that anybody has played a better season than LeBron James has this year."

In NBA.com's last most recent MVP ladder, LeBron is listed alphabetically in the honorable mention section. 

The Lakers 31-42 record is a huge reason why. 

A big part of MVP voting is the storylines and narratives that drive the season. LeBron winning a scoring title amidst the Lakers dreadful season is interesting, but not enough to vault him ahead of the other candidates who's teams have had considerably more success. 

76ers center Joel Embiid trails LeBron in scoring, but has the 76ers in the mix for the one seed in the East. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has transformed the Grizzlies into one of the best teams in the West. 6'11" Nikola Jokic is effectively the Nuggets point guard and has kept the Nuggets in the top six all year despite Jamaal Murray not playing a game this season. 

LeBron has been great, the Lakers, have not. 

Vogel gets credit for supporting his superstar player, but LeBron shouldn't need to set anytime to write an acceptance speech. 

