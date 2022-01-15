Skip to main content
Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Out His Players in Film Session Following Loss to the Kings

The Lakers are coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Kings this week. Looking to get things moving again after their win streak was snapped, Los Angels came out and was unable to stop the Kings' offense late in the contest. 

With the Nuggets up next on the schedule, they're going to need to step things up. Especially having to face off against a guy like Nikola Jokić, who the Laker spent a lot of time watching film over on Friday. 

But that's not all that went down in the team's film session. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported today that Vogel took time calling out Lakers players during the session in where they fell short in their latest loss. 

Frank Vogel says the Lakers had a “spirited” film session on Friday, reviewing “breakdowns” in the tape from LAL’s loss to SAC when it allowed 70 points in the paint. “Called every single one of them out and said all the ways that we can be better,” Vogel shared.

What specifically Vogel called out will likely remain a mystery. But Russell Westbrook certainly had struggles of his own, sinking just 2 of his 14 attempts from the field. Trevor Ariza, who got the start, scored just 2 points in his 25 minutes of play. 

More important;y, the Lakers allowed the Kings to drop 40 points on them in th third quarter. That kind of defense certainly won't win them a championship anytime soon. They need to step things up, and they definitely need to beat bad teams like the Kings. 

It's not often that we see that kind of fire from Vogel, but it's what they need. 

