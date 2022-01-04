Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Rajon Rondo One of His Favorite Players He Has Ever Coached
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Rajon Rondo One of His Favorite Players He Has Ever Coached

    High priase from Vogel on Rondo.
    Author:

    High priase from Vogel on Rondo.

    The Lakers are officially moving on from Rajon Rondo. After bringing him back on for his second stint with the team, Los Angeles dealt him to the Cavaliers in what turned out to be a three-team trade. As part of the deal, they are also sending Denzel Valentine off to the Knicks, who likely will not keep him. 

    It ends an uneventful reunion with Rondo and the Lakers, who brought him back more for his basketball IQ than talent. The hope was that bringing him on board again would help to further cement their bench, something Los Angeles missed after their 2020 championship run. 

    But Rondo will certainly be missed by many within the Lakers organization. That includes Frank Vogel, who had this to say about the veteran. 

    Read More

    Rondo means the world to me. He's one of my favorite players I've ever coached. He was an integral part of us winning the championship two years ago, me winning my first championship and he'll always be a special player and special friend to me. So I wish nothing but the best to him for now and we'll continue to stay in touch and whatnot.

    The Lakers have some decisions to make with their roster over the next couple of days. Letting Rondo go ensures that there is at least one spot open, which likely gets handed to Stanley Johnson. His 10-day contract expired this week and they will probably want to add him into the mix. 

    The Lakers also need to make a decision on Avery Bradley. His contract becomes guaranteed for the rest of the season at the end of this week. So while having Rondo on for a playoff run could have been nice, there are just too many gaps to justify keeping him around. 

    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Rajon Rondo One of His Favorite Players He Has Ever Coached

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17445739
    News

    Lakers Russell Westbrook Says Turnovers Are 'Part of the Game'

    3 hours ago
    avery bradley 2021
    News

    Lakers Running Out of Time on Decision to Keep Avery Bradley

    5 hours ago
    LakersLogo
    News

    Lakers David Fizdale Has Entered NBA's Health and Saftey Protocols

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17445782
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks About the Benefits of His Bench Role

    7 hours ago
    rajon rondo usa today 11-4
    News

    Lakers Expand Rajon Rondo Trade, Sending Denzel Valentine to the Knicks

    8 hours ago
    talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
    News

    Lakers: Former League Executive Thinks Lakers Should Not Trade Horton-Tucker

    10 hours ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers LeBron James and Phil Handy Exchange Heated Words After First Half vs. Minnesota

    11 hours ago