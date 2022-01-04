Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Rajon Rondo One of His Favorite Players He Has Ever Coached

The Lakers are officially moving on from Rajon Rondo. After bringing him back on for his second stint with the team, Los Angeles dealt him to the Cavaliers in what turned out to be a three-team trade. As part of the deal, they are also sending Denzel Valentine off to the Knicks, who likely will not keep him.

It ends an uneventful reunion with Rondo and the Lakers, who brought him back more for his basketball IQ than talent. The hope was that bringing him on board again would help to further cement their bench, something Los Angeles missed after their 2020 championship run.

But Rondo will certainly be missed by many within the Lakers organization. That includes Frank Vogel, who had this to say about the veteran.

Rondo means the world to me. He's one of my favorite players I've ever coached. He was an integral part of us winning the championship two years ago, me winning my first championship and he'll always be a special player and special friend to me. So I wish nothing but the best to him for now and we'll continue to stay in touch and whatnot.

The Lakers have some decisions to make with their roster over the next couple of days. Letting Rondo go ensures that there is at least one spot open, which likely gets handed to Stanley Johnson. His 10-day contract expired this week and they will probably want to add him into the mix.

The Lakers also need to make a decision on Avery Bradley. His contract becomes guaranteed for the rest of the season at the end of this week. So while having Rondo on for a playoff run could have been nice, there are just too many gaps to justify keeping him around.