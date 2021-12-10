Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Cites a Casual Approach As Reason For Los Angeles' Failures

    This team needs to play harder against the really bad teams.
    Author:

    In order to be successful in the NBA, you have to beat the teams that you're supposed to beat. So far, the Lakers have not done that this season. That has resulted in a lackluster 13-13 start and a whole lot of disappointment for fans in Los Angeles. 

    When this roster was drastically overhauled during the offseason, Lakers fans were already skeptical. Bringing in a guy like Russell Westbrook, who likes the ball in his hands, seemed like a questionable decision. But there is no denying the talent and potential that is there. 

    So far, things have not worked out for Frank Vogel and his squad. After a disappointing loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday night, the Lakers head coach cited a casual approach to bad teams, especially ones that are missing players. That was the case with Memphis as they played without star players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. 

    Read More

    I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, I’ve seen it happen with our group this year, you know what I mean?. We have to keep our foot on the gas and continue to play, you hope that it’s not like that, that that’s not the case, but we have seen it with this group and we’ve just got to find a way to prevent that from happening.

    The Lakers turned the ball over a ridiculous 22 times in the contest. The Grizzlies capitalized and scored 27 of their points off of those turnovers. That obviously did not play into Los Angeles' favor down the stretch. 

    Ultimately, the Lakers fell to Memphis 108-95 after a big win over the Celtics the game before. And that's sort of been the theme in Los Angeles for the season. One big win over a tough team followed by a disappointing and often sloppy loss. 

    Less than 30 games into the year, there is time for the Lakers to get things turned around. But they won't do that by turning the ball over 20-plus times against literally any team. 

    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Cites a Casual Approach As Reason For Los Angeles' Failures

    1 minute ago
    Anthony Davis discusses his injury
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Believes LA Is Going To Be Fine

    1 hour ago
    frank-vogel1
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel on LA's Disappointing Loss to Memphis

    4 hours ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Tallies His 100th Career Triple-Double In Loss To Grizzlies

    5 hours ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers: LA's Humiliating Loss To The Memphis Grizzlies Is Rock Bottom

    7 hours ago
    magic johnson showtime usa today
    News

    Lakers: First Trailer For Adam McKay's HBO Max Showtime Lakers Series Arrives

    15 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Listed As Out Tonight in Memphis

    19 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today 11-10
    News

    Lakers: Takeaways From LA's Win Over Celtics, LeBron Matches Tatum, New Westbrook & More

    20 hours ago