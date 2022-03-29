Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses Anthony Davis' First Practice Since Injury

The Lakers now just hold a half game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament. LA has eight games left this season - five of which are on the road. Having Anthony Davis back would significantly boost LA's chances of scratching their way into the postseason.

On Monday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Davis went through his first full live practice since he suffered a mid-foot sprain in the middle of February.

After the practice, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke briefly about Davis' practice actives and also talked about the next steps in the superstar forward's return to the court.

"Positive sign, he went through full practice. Did all of our drill work and did some live scrimmaging. We're at a point now where it's really about how he responds to that and the level of soreness he has coming out of his first live work. He'll also be listed as doubtful for tomorrow."

McMenamin previously reported that Davis is on track to return the first week of April.

Since Davis has been sidelined, the Lakers have a 4-12 record. They have the fourth worst net rating (-6.8) and the third worst defensive rating (119.0) in that span.

To make matters more pressing, LeBron James suffered a sprained ankle in the Lakers 116-108 loss to the Pelicans. As Vogel eluded to, he's also "Doubtful" for the Lakers game in Dallas tonight.

The Lakers will need one, if not both, of their superstars back in the lineup in order to salvage the season.