Lakers: Frank Vogel Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Another Laker has fallen victim to the COVID dilemma. At least this time, it won't be directly affecting anyone on the hardwood.

Frank Vogel is the latest member of the Lakers to be missing from the sidelines as he enters health and safety protocols, first reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania. Assistant coach David Fizdale is expected to handle sideline duties tonight in Chicago.

If the Lakers somehow win tonight without Vogel on the sideline, Laker fans will not let Vogel return to Los Angeles after the road trip.

Kidding aside, it does seem like when teams travel on road trips, the chances of catching COVID jump considerably. With an increased exposure to strangers while traveling through different cities, it make sense why so many Lakers have been out during their current road trip.

Vogel is not the first head coach to be out via protocols. Sacramento interim head coach Alvin Gentry and Indiana Pacers Rick Carlisle have already been out several days due to the virus.

Vogel recently told the media how the team planned to skip practices and most shootarounds due to the mandate for the players to wear masks even while practicing. This will probably help in preventing some risk of more players and staff testing positive of COVID.