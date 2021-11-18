Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Lakers: Frank Vogel Frustrated By the Lack of Foul Calls For His Team

    AD did not go to the line on Wednesday night, and that matters.
    Wednesday night was not the way that the Lakers were hoping to start their five-game road trip. Playing the Bucks in Milwaukee, Los Angeles shot 12 of 43 from three-point range and failed to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 47.

    But there was another factor in the game that did not sit well with Frank Vogel. There was clear frustration on no-foul calls throughout the game, but one play late in the third clearly had Vogel furious

    After the game, he addressed the fact that Anthony Davis did not go to the line one time in the contest. Vogel said that the Lakers would continue to talk to the league about the lack of calls. 

    I think Anthony Davis getting zero free-throw attempts is kind of mind-boggling. And we’ll continue to communicate with the league on that.

    The Lakers rank near the middle of the league in free-throw attempts per game, but the real issue is the number allowed. They are the second-worst team in the NBA in free-throws allowed so far this season. That might be adding to the frustration of not getting calls early on. 

    Vogel later said that he would pull a few clips from the game to send to the league. The Bucks shot 24 free-throws compared to the Lakers 12 on Wednesday. Milwaukee would go on to win by 7. 

