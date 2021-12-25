Lakers Frank Vogel Health Status

Head coach Frank Vogel has missed three games since he had to enter health and safety protocols last weekend. Over the week, the Lakers lost all of them, and dropped to below .500.

After winning three straight just last week, a virus outbreak happened amongst the team, and at one time six players were under the health and safety protocol last week.

Many fans amongst the Lakers seemed to be looking for a scapegoat this season, and much of the blame has gone on Vogel. The recent skid without him seems to have quelled that noise for the time being, but even if Vogel was coaching this past week, the results probably would have been the same. The outbreak further decimated the teams’ rotations, and threw a wrench into the work-in-progress team chemistry.

Lakers assistant David Fizdale has been taking over as acting head coach with Vogels’ absence. Fizdale provided an update to Vogel’s status related to COVID.

“Frank’s doing better. He’s doing great. I think we just wait to see what’s happening next with Frank’s test and we go from there…I’m ready if they need me to step into that seat and I’m ready to be there to support Frank. It’s a day-to-day situation and we’re not going to get caught up in how unfortunate all of this is or how disruptive it all is because all we can control is our response to it and my response is to serve.”

This seems to suggest that Vogel contracted the virus and tested positive. Vogel seems to have taken the proper protocols and stay quarantined. With the current timetable of COVID recoveries, Vogel could be back during the Lakers current homestand pretty soon. Four players remain on protocol.