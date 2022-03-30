Skip to main content
Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints at Extended Absence for LeBron James

Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints at Extended Absence for LeBron James

The Lakers head coach didn't sound optimistic that LeBron James will be available for Thursday's game against Utah.

The Lakers head coach didn't sound optimistic that LeBron James will be available for Thursday's game against Utah.

The Lakers bombed their way out of the play-in tournament last night in Dallas. With LeBron James sidelined with a sprained ankle, LA proceeded to allow 82 first half points to the Mavericks as part of a 128-110 never-was-close loss. They're now the eleventh-seed.

Based on Frank Vogel's pregame press conference quotes, LeBron returning for the Lakers game in Utah on Thursday is far from a sure thing.

When discussing LeBron missing the Dallas game, Vogel told reporters it was "the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche."

As The Athletic's Bill Oram points out, the tonality of Vogel's statement could suggest that the Lakers long shot odds to make the playoffs could be bordering on impossible odds by the time LeBron is ready to return. 

LeBron himself called the pain from the injured ankle "horrible" after he spraining it in the Lakers-Pelicans game on Sunday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anthony Davis is still working his way back from the mid-foot sprain he suffered on February 16th. Vogel spoke about the approach with Davis and LeBron leading up to tip-off for Thursday's primetime game. 

"We'll see where those guys are at on Thursday and make that call then."

Perhaps the most meaningful quote from Vogel's pregame presser was the most direct.

"It hasn't been a great season."

LeBron's injury, if it hasn't already, has plunged the Lakers season even deeper into the depths of irrelevancy. LA has an arduous remaining schedule that includes two games against a highly motivated Nuggets team, a road game versus the best team in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns, and a visit to a Golden State that is clinging to the three-seed. 

It would be a tall task even with LeBron, but without their best player, the Lakers now need a Hollywood miracle in order to make the playoffs. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17988099
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Has Heated Exchange with LA Reporter After Dallas Loss

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_17035543
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Game Tonight

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17676012
News

Lakers: LeBron James Gives Pelicans Forward's Mother an Awesome Birthday Gift

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_17978610
News

Lakers: Analyst Examines the LeBron James Effect on LA's Remaining Schedule

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_17933609 (1)
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses Anthony Davis' First Practice Since Injury

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17977211
News

Lakers: All-NBA Guard Defends Play of Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17978342
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Buries LA in Latest Power Rankings

By Eric EulauMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17328248 (1)
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis and LeBron James Both Doubtful for Mavericks Game

By Staff WriterMar 28, 2022