Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints at Extended Absence for LeBron James

The Lakers bombed their way out of the play-in tournament last night in Dallas. With LeBron James sidelined with a sprained ankle, LA proceeded to allow 82 first half points to the Mavericks as part of a 128-110 never-was-close loss. They're now the eleventh-seed.

Based on Frank Vogel's pregame press conference quotes, LeBron returning for the Lakers game in Utah on Thursday is far from a sure thing.

When discussing LeBron missing the Dallas game, Vogel told reporters it was "the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche."

As The Athletic's Bill Oram points out, the tonality of Vogel's statement could suggest that the Lakers long shot odds to make the playoffs could be bordering on impossible odds by the time LeBron is ready to return.

LeBron himself called the pain from the injured ankle "horrible" after he spraining it in the Lakers-Pelicans game on Sunday.



Anthony Davis is still working his way back from the mid-foot sprain he suffered on February 16th. Vogel spoke about the approach with Davis and LeBron leading up to tip-off for Thursday's primetime game.

"We'll see where those guys are at on Thursday and make that call then."

Perhaps the most meaningful quote from Vogel's pregame presser was the most direct.

"It hasn't been a great season."

LeBron's injury, if it hasn't already, has plunged the Lakers season even deeper into the depths of irrelevancy. LA has an arduous remaining schedule that includes two games against a highly motivated Nuggets team, a road game versus the best team in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns, and a visit to a Golden State that is clinging to the three-seed.

It would be a tall task even with LeBron, but without their best player, the Lakers now need a Hollywood miracle in order to make the playoffs.