Lakers: Frank Vogel Offers Pessimistic Updates on Injuries

With LeBron James set to miss at least a week with his abdominal strain, It might be easy to forget that there are a slew of other Lakers who are currently injured, and some who have not even played yet this season.

Trevor Ariza just hit the halfway mark of eight weeks for a reevaluation, after he underwent surgery on his right ankle. Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker are both closing in on their reevaluation dates, with both of them less than a week away from their initial diagnosis. Nunn was expected to be reevaluated in about 20 days after he suffered a bone bruise injury on October 21. Horton-Tucker had thumb surgery on October 12, and was given a reevaluation timetable of about 30 days.

When asked about Nunn and Horton-Tucker’s status after Friday’s practice, Vogel did not offer much positive news on that front.

“I’m still not close to feeling like they’re coming back [soon]. You know, THT is making progress. I believe, yesterday, he started shooting the ball with the hand that’s been injured. So, that’s a positive step, it’s getting closer, but not to where I’m thinking about having him in games.”

It looks like the Lakers will have to rely on Rajon Rondo and Malik Monk for longer stretches of the game, since both Nunn and Horton-Tucker do not seem close to returning to the court. Both will probably have to log some practice time with the team, especially since they have not really played too much with the current rotation.

Anthony Davis sprained his thumb right before halftime of Thursday’s loss to Oklahoma City. After the game, he was noncommittal on if he was going to play against Portland this weekend. When Vogel was asked to provide an update to Davis’ status, the coach did not provide much.

“Still sprained thumb, questionable for tomorrow. No update past that.”

His status for tonight’s game remains up in the air. We are not even three weeks into the regular season, and the Lakers are already hampered by injuries. Hopefully, Davis plays tonight especially with how out of sync the team still looks this early on.