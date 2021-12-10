Lakers Frank Vogel on LA's Disappointing Loss to Memphis

Head coach Frank Vogel did not hold back on how he felt about the Laker's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Just when fans felt a little relief after the Lakers beat the Celtics, it all came crashing down after Thursday night. The Lakers found themselves in a game where they could not find the spark that they needed. Not only could the L.A. team not make important defensive plays, but they just could not score when they wanted.

After Thursday night's game, a clearly defeated Frank Vogel spoke with the media about this loss.

After turning the ball over 22 times, Vogel knows that the Lakers did not do what they needed to out on the court. With that said, there was clearly an effort, as Vogel explained, the Lakers came into that game with the right mindset and energy.

However, even though there was a lot of effort from this L.A. team to win, they were making too many mistakes in the process. This does not help, especially for a team that needs to find the momentum to get on a winning streak. It seemed that after the Lakers vs. Celtics matchup, L.A. found something, but it took a turn for the worst on Thursday.

Vogel made it clear that Thursday night was a bad example of the Laker's potential and that if they want to succeed this season, then something needs to change for the positive.