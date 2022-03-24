Lakers: Frank Vogel Optimistic About Return of Anthony Davis

The Lakers lost to the 76ers 126-121, but did pick up another moral victory on Wednesday night. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis out, the shorthanded Lakers gave a championship contender - who did have both of their stars - a competitive game. Head coach Frank Vogel is counting on that kind of effort from the supporting cast if Anthony Davis is healthy enough to return from the mid-foot sprain he suffered right before the All-Star break.

Vogel is hoping that the Lakers will be at full strength for the play-in tournament they're banking on being a part of.

“We’re hopeful that those two games are going to be played with Anthony Davis instead of shorthanded, adding guys off the waiver wire and trying to get through."

Vogel continued to stay positive about the team's future despite their lackluster past.

“So, again, we can look at how we got to this point, or we can look who we’re going to be when we get to those games. And we believe in who we’re going to be when we get to those games.”

The coaches comments come after stating that Davis is “coming along really well” in his recovery.

Davis has played in only 37 games this season fo the Lakers. All the coach speak was informing Lakers fans of what they already know. LA is much, much different team with a fully healthy, and fully integrated, Anthony Davis.

As has been the case all season, the Lakers season hinges on Davis' ability to stay healthy.