Lakers: Frank Vogel Perfectly Sums Up LA's Season After Loss to Pelicans

The Lakers enjoyed three full off days leading up to their crucial matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. For the first two quarters, the Lakers looked every bit like a well-rested team focused on turning it's season around. They enjoyed a 23-point lead at half-time and then, it all fell apart. The Pelicans roared back in the second half and captured a 116-108 victory. After another depressing loss, The Athletic's Bill Oram provided a Frank Vogel quote that couldn't be more apt:

"Time's running out on us. "

Time is indeed running out. The Lakers have just eight games remaining in the regular season. They're now just one game ahead of the Spurs for the last play-in tournament seed. The Lakers season has been a disaster, but now, they're as close to ever as making it a full-blown catastrophe.

LeBron James badly tweaking his ankle early in the second quarter in New Orleans played a role in the final score, but this was a game that Vogel and the Lakers had to figure out a way to win regardless. After the game, LeBron admitted that the ankle injury severely limited the NBA's leading scorer to drive to the rim.

“I lost all explosiveness, couldn’t really get into the lane like I’d have wanted to.”

LeBron's injury could certainly lead to a situation where Vogel must rely on Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook to pick up the offensive slack with James sidelined.

Both guards have had some good games lately, but pinning your playoff hopes on the two of them isn't exactly a safe bet.

The Lakers face the Mavericks on Tuesday and then travel to Salt Lake City for a Thursday game against the Jazz.

It's not just time that isn't on the Lakers side. Neither are injuries, the schedule, or the standings.