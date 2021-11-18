Lakers Frank Vogel Praises Russell Westbrook For His Performance Against Milwaukee

Frank Vogel said that Russell Westbrook had his best game as a Laker on Wednesday night against the Bucks.

On Wednesday night there was another tough ending for L.A. after the Lakers vs. Bucks matchup. The Lakers fought throughout the entire game and were behind the Bucks by only a few points. However, the L.A. team could not find a way to get the upper hand over the Bucks. After a close game that ended 109-102 Bucks, the Lakers are now 8-8.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel talked about Russell Westbrook and his performance that kept the Lakers in the game during the entire matchup.

"I do think we are really benefiting from the offensive space, got a ton of great looks at the 3-point line. I think Russell Westbrook had his best game as a Laker tonight with 15 assists to 3 turnovers...and clearly, he is benefiting from that space and AD is as well."

This is a big deal for the Lakers as they struggle to get more wins than losses. If the Lakers have the Russell Westbrook that everyone knows and loves, then they could see more games go their way. The 3x assist leader is known for how well he can play a support role.

Vogel continued and talked about how he is feeling amid this tough loss.

"A lot of positives, disappointed that we didn't pull it out, disappointed in some of the calls we got, but that's to be expected down the stretch," said Vogel.

This team is still full potential and as players become healthy, the Lakers could find themselves in better situations each week. As long as the Lakers allow Russell Westbrook to have a game like he did against Milwaukee for each matchup, things could begin to change.