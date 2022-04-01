Lakers: Frank Vogel Praises Russell Westbrook's Recent Play

It might be a too little, too late, but Russell Westbrook has started to find his groove. The much maligned guard has struggled this season to consistently produce as a secondary ball-handler on the LeBron-led Lakers.

Westbrook's offensive woes gained even greater national attention once frustrated Lakers fans starting chiding him with "Westbrick" in response to some of his subpar shooting performances.

Westbrook has been putting up far fewer bricks over the last several weeks.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel commented on Russ's offensive resurgence after Russ recorded a sixth-straight game with a field-goal percentage over 50% in the LA's 122-109 loss in Utah.

"I think he's slowing down and I think he's taking better shots. His efficiency is going up, obviously, if we get Bron and AD back, with Russ playing this way, that's a positive sign for us. It another good performance by him."

Vogel also noted how Westbrook has improved over the course of the season.

"I think each month throughout the course of this season he's gotten a little bit better and a little bit more comfortable in our system with these teammates..."

Entering Thursday's game against the Jazz, Russ had a 108 individual offensive rating for the month of March - his best of the year. He also came in with his second-highest true shooting percentage (53.1%), second only to November (54.1%).

It's not just a statistical oddity. In his career, February and March are Russ's two best months from a shooting perspective.

In his last seven games, Westbrook is averaging 22.1 PPG on 52.1% shooting. He's been efficient with or without LeBron on the court as well. James has missed three of the Lakers last four games.

It's not inconceivable that Westbrook has finally found his fit on this Lakers team.

His best basketball in purple and gold may also be happening after LA's season has already ended.