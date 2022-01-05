Skip to main content
Lakers Frank Vogel "Proud' of Russell Westbrook's Bounce-Back Performance vs. Kings

Russell Westbrook had a big game against the Sacramento Kings and head coach Frank Vogel did not hold back the compliments.

Throughout this season, Russell Westbrook has faced criticism the most for the Lakers. A big reason for that was because Westbrook was turning the ball over a lot and not making shots. However, on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook made sure to remind everyone of exactly what kind of player he is. Within 34 minutes of playing time, Westbrook scored 19 points, had seven rebounds, and two assists. Although the biggest accomplishment was for the first time in six years, Westbrook had no turnovers. 

This is huge because, just looking a game back, on Sunday night, L.A. faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Westbrook had nine turnovers. Even though the Lakers won that night, it could have cost them the game, especially considering it was a five-point game. 

After the Lakers beat the Kings, head coach Frank Vogel made sure to applaud Russell Westbrook for his incredible effort. 

"Russ is really invested in this team," said Vogel. 

"He's not always perfect but he really cares, he really wants to do the right thing. I was proud of a bounce-back performance after having that high turnover night last game and coming out and having zero turnovers tonight. That's a great exhibit of ball security, which I challenge our team, not just Russ. I challenge our team to bet better with ball security and it was a big part of the win."

As the lakers solidify their lineup and players learn to communicate with each other on the court, there is a better chance for this team to make its own comeback. L.A. now has a winning record and are looking to keep their winning streak alive. There is so much talent on this team, starting from Russell Westbrook, to LeBron James, to even Malik Monk and they should all connect well as the season continues. 

