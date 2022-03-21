Lakers: Frank Vogel Provides His Perspective on Latest Loss

The Lakers Saturday loss to the Wizards was the equivalent of crashing on the final turn of a race. LA led wire-to-wire in the first three quarters in Washington D.C., only to disintegrate in the fourth quarter. Head coach Frank Vogel, who's probably aging faster than an U.S. president this season, is still holding out hope the Lakers roster can pull itself together.

In a recent piece in The Athletic, Bill Oram had Vogel's top-line theory on what the Lakers need to do to starting winning basketball games consistently.

“I thought we played long stretches of tonight’s game the right way with confidence from last night’s performance. But this group has to learn how to win. They have to learn how to win together.”

Perhaps Vogel can put together a spectacular curriculum for the Win Together 101 class, but having his pupils learn and retain the information in such a short time could be a major challenge.

The Lakers have only 11 games left this season. Notice there wasn't a "regular" qualifier before "season". The way this team is playing, dropping out of the play-in tournament doesn't even feel too reactionary to ponder.

It seems preposterous to think that a Lebron-led team could somehow fall out of the tenth-seed. But so was thinking that the Lakers would cough up the victory on Saturday after holding a healthy double-digit lead against a hapless Wizards team.

The semester is quickly coming to a close and Vogel, LeBron, and the Lakers might simply flunk the final.