Skip to main content
Lakers: Frank Vogel Pulls Out High School Coaching Trick
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Frank Vogel Pulls Out High School Coaching Trick

Vogel addressed his team's poor free-throw shooting in practice on Monday.

Vogel addressed his team's poor free-throw shooting in practice on Monday.

The Lakers have a litany of issues that have affected their 2021-2022 season: injuries, poor defense, lack of team chemistry, and last, but not least, god awful free-throw shooting.

Free-throw shooting has been a sore spot all year for the Lakers, but it's been front and center in the month of February.

The Lakers charity stripe struggles have gotten so bad that head coach Frank Vogel had to go full high-school basketball coach on Monday. 

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, Vogel made every Lakers player make 25 free-throws before they could leave the practice court.

Read More

In the Lakers losses to the Blazers and the Warriors, they shot a combined 60.9% from the free-throw line. They lost each game by two points. In the Warriors game, LeBron missed two of three free-throws with less than three seconds left to seal LA's 117-115 defeat.

On the season, LA is converting 72.2% of their free-throw attempts (29th). For the month of February, they're shooting 63.0% (30th). To add insult to injury, the Lakers are fourth in FTA per game (27.0). Meaning, they've been epically unable to capitalize on one of their few strengths.

At this point, the Lakers (26-31) need wins and momentum. Beating an elite Western Conference team like the Warriors could've kick-started a sputtering purple and gold squad. 

Now, winning a basketball game come down to more than just making free-throws. 

It's just impossible to ignore how egregiously inadequate the Lakers have been at a very controllable facet of the game.

Apparently, their head coach is well-aware. 

USATSI_17615333
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Pulls Out High School Coaching Trick

17 seconds ago
USATSI_15579844 (1)
News

Lakers Declined Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade at Deadline Says NBA Insider

14 hours ago
avery-bradley
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley Out On Wednesday With A Knee Injury

15 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James is Chasing Kareem, Not Wins Says NBA Insider

17 hours ago
USATSI_17676012
News

Lakers: This All-Star Break Could Be Exactly What Los Angeles Needs

18 hours ago
USATSI_16203151
News

Lakers Reported Offer to Boston For Dennis Schroder Revealed

21 hours ago
USATSI_17676029
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Says LA Roster Isn't Mentally "Checked Out"

22 hours ago
USATSI_17027574
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Explains Why Goran Dragic Won't Save LA

Feb 15, 2022