Lakers Frank Vogel Reacts to Anthony Davis Being Ejected Against Chicago

The highly anticipated Lakers vs. Bulls matchup was on Monday night and it appears that it did not go in L.A.'s favor. By the third quarter, there were less than 3 minutes left and Anthony Davis ended up getting ejected. Davis' shoe fell off and he hoped the referee would allow him time to put it back on. Well, they did not, so Davis became visually upset.

After the game, Frank Vogel explained what happened, but did not comment on much else from the situation.

"Typically the ref will let the guy get his shoe on," said Vogel. "Have some common sense. Quick inbound. AD said 'that's BS'–which happens 15 times in every game, quick tech, ejection. I don't know what to say about that."

Losing Anthony Davis during a game that was going downhill from the start did not allow L.A. to find their way back and inevitably led to another tough loss for the Lakers. Tension was at a high, especially for a determined player like Anthony Davis.

The NBA All-Star has always put pride in how hard he works and after the embarrassing loss to the Timberwolves, Davis seems more determined than ever to have a successful season. All of the emotions caused Davis to shout at the referee and then he was headed to the locker room.

The Lakers will now be on the road to Milwaukee where they will play the Bucks on Wednesday. They will not be back home until the end of November, so things could get interesting before the Lakers return to L.A.