Lakers: Frank Vogel Says LA is 'Making Progress' Towards Success

It seems like a weekly event. The Lakers lose a close game and collectively wax poetic about how they can build on the loss to be more successful in the future. After the Lakers lost to the 76ers 126-121 on Wednesday with Anthony Davis and LeBron James out, Frank Vogel talked about how the team hasn't mailed this season in yet despite their 31-42 record.

“We’re making progress. We’re building habits that are going to win for us in the postseason. And we’re continuing to grow. I think this game, we’re disappointed we lost. But without Bron, without AD, the group that played tonight showed everyone that we still have a whole lot of fight left in us.”

For the record, locating and dispelling silver linings is part of Frank Vogel's job description. His skills have been stretched to the limit this year with the Lakers piling up losses like it's their job.

The fact that Vogel outright mentioned the postseason proves just how committed he is to the sunshine perspective. At the moment, his Lakers team is just a game and a half ahead of the Spurs for the tenth-seed.

Through Thursday, Vogel and the Lakers also have an identical record to the New Orleans Pelicans - who would host LA in a single elimination playoff game as it stands.

Considering recent history, and the Lakers difficult remaining schedule, earning a spot in the play-in tournament is far from a guarantee.

Six of the Lakers final nine games are against teams who are all in the top six in the West. That also doesn't include two crucial games against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers don't have the luxury of backing into the play-in tournament. It will need to be a full pedal to the metal approach.

On the plus side, their driver prefers to look out the windshield rather than stare at the rearview mirror.