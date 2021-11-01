Lakers: Frank Vogel Talks Anthony Davis at the Five and Carmelo Anthony’s Impact on Defense

The Lakers were finally able to win a game where they were leading essentially coast to coast the entire game. A large part of that had to do with how they came out on defense, starting off how they finished last game against the Cavaliers. After the game, coach Frank Vogel spoke on what he liked tonight from his squad.

“I liked how we finished the fourth quarter against Cleveland, having [Kent] Baze[more] and Avery [Bradley] out there, guarding the two team’s best perimeter players and AD at the five. Just something we want to look at as a starting group.”

Like the Cavaliers, the Rockets start two guards in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr, so that presented the Lakers with the opportunity to tinker with their starting lineup and start two of their best perimeter defenders, in Bazemore and Bradley.

“We’ve been talking about certain points of the season to explore our roster flexibility. The way Houston plays us just seemed like a good opportunity to look at that.”

As much as Vogel criticized the lack of effort on defense from the Lakers the last game, he praised them against the Rockets for stepping up on that side of the ball that limited the Rockets to 85 points.

“Huge growth on the defensive side of the ball. Not because of the lineup but because of our work. We’ve been really hammering the details for these guys. The areas that we’ve been failing, and we’ve had very productive film sessions. We’ve been challenged with containment and low man and executing our coverages the right way, and finishing possessions. We’ve been very relaxed with our boxouts the last few games, and all those areas were improved tonight.”

As for Carmelo? Casuals would say he looked great shooting the ball, leading the team with 23 points on five three-balls. What stood out more for coaches and scouts were definitely the four blocks and two steals he contributed. Vogel was shocked himself at Anthony’s productivity on that side of the ball, and mentioned how this is not a mirage.

“I didn’t expect to see him have a defensive performance like he did tonight, he was great. Forget about the steals, blocks, and strips, he’s always good with his hands. When you watch him on tape coming into this year, the effort is there, he plays hard on that side of the ball. We’ve gotta protect him in certain ways and we’re figuring that out and landing in some good spots for that. we’re asking him to do things within our system like low man collisions which he was great with tonight.”

It is important for the Lakers to use games against subpar opponents to try new things and see what sort of lineups work. Hopefully, this is the first step in seeing a trend of fantastic defense, especially when they start playing contenders.