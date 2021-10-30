Lakers: Frank Vogel Thinks This Defense Can Still Be Elite Despite Early Ratings

The defense has not been there, but Vogel is hoping to find it.

Defense has been part of what has made the Lakers so successful the last few years. Even when the offense didn't have a rhythm or struggled to score points, the defense was there to pick up the pieces.

But that has been a different story so far this year. Going into Friday night's contest against the Cavs, the Lakers' defense carried a 111.4 rating. That puts them near the bottom of the NBA in a category that no team wants to be worst at.

But despite the slow start and inability to stop teams from scoring, Frank Vogel remains optimistic. The Lakers' head coach spoke about the pieces that they have and trying to find the right combination to be successful.

You got all these construction workers in your house and it’s a pain in the (expletive) and there’s plastic up and sawdust and it’s a pain in the (expletive). But you keep saying to yourself, ‘When this is done, it’s going to be great.’ You know what I mean? That’s where we’re at right now. Like, it’s frustrating to see where we’re at, but I know where it’s going to get to.

The roster turnover from last year can sort of account for some of the dropoffs on defense. Switching out Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk isn't necessarily ideal for that side of the ball.

But eventually adding Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker back into the rotation should help to balance things back out a little bit. But ultimately, it will be up to Vogel to figure out the schemes and make the adjustments to keep their defense firing.

The pieces aren't there yet, but Vogel can find