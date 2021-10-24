Lakers: Frank Vogel Won a Title, But Could He Be on the Hot Seat Soon?

Whenever teams of any professional capacity struggle, the coach is always the first one to be blamed and usually fired. It’s the front office’s way of exerting blame elsewhere before eyes turn to them if struggles continue after the coach is gone.

Usually, after winning titles, the coach gains leverage and is able to buy a couple seasons if the team struggles.

Well, when LeBron James is leading your team, that timeline is definitely not the same. Depending on how this season plays out, do not be surprised if Vogel’s name starts circulating more as a coach.

Remember, Vogel was headed into this season as a lame duck coach. The general consensus around the league is it’s never good when you’re a lame duck coach, especially when LeBron James is on the team. Although a contract extension was announced, the team kept it mum on how many years it really was for. The Athletic soon reported after that the extension was only for one season, which isn’t a ringing endorsement from a team after helping them win a title less than two years ago.

Via Marc Stein’s Substack:

The hottest coaching seat in the Pacific Division won’t belong to Luke Walton. Try Frank Vogel. Vogel finally received a long overdue contract extension in August, but it came a full season after he won a championship in his debut season in Lakerland and it reportedly tacked only one year onto his deal. That’s not a lot of long-term security for the coach of a championship-or-bust operation. Walton also has just this season and next left on his contract, but simply steering the Kings to the West’s play-in round for seeds No. 7-10 would represent tangible progress for a franchise that has missed the playoffs for a league-record-tying 15 consecutive seasons. Vogel has to manage a slew of new marquee personalities, starting with Westbrook and Anthony, and he has to get the Lakers back to the NBA Finals, at the very least, for this season to be considered a success. It is the league’s toughest coaching job.

Stein makes a great point on how there are just so many different strong personalities in the Lakers locker room, especially with the number of accolades the majority of the players have already accomplished. Even though Vogel has won a title already, he never played in the league himself, which is something that players do take into account in terms of the respect they give coaches.

This is going to be a roller coaster of a season, as eyes will turn to Vogel when the team struggles, but winning games will definitely cool off the hot seat.