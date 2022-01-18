Lakers: Frank Vogel's Job Reportedly in Serious Jeopardy

The Lakers really needed that win on Monday night. After a 37-point loss to the Nuggets over the weekend, beating the Utah Jazz in the fashion that they did was everything that fans could have asked for.

LeBron James posted a solid performance the day after apologizing to Lakers fans and promising to be better. Stanley Johnson reminded fans why the team is so high on him with a solid scoring performance and defensive prowess. Even Russell Westbrook showed the aggression that has made him such an elite player over his career.

But that might not be enough to save the job of Frank Voge. The latest report from The Athletic suggests that Vogel is very much on the hot seat, and he just narrowly avoided losing his job over the weekend.

By the time the Lakers and Jazz tipped off on Monday night, sources said, Vogel was coaching for his job after he narrowly avoided being fired in the wake of the 37-point loss in Denver 48 hours earlier. Had a scene like that repeated itself against the Jazz, many believed it would have been Vogel’s last game.

The Lakers do have a long history of reactionary moves, especially given their desire to compete for a title every year. So the fact that Los Angeles is at .500 already 44 games into the season should be more than enough reason for conversations to happen.

But the problem is replacing Vogel. There are options out there, the most likely being one of the Lakers assistants taking over coaching duties. But how much better could that possibly make this team?

If the front office and the Buss family think that they could be better, you can bet Vogel is coaching for his job for the rest of this season.