Lakers: Frank Vogel’s Thoughts on Talen Horton-Tucker Debut

After a four-week layoff from basketball due to a torn ligament in his thumb, Talen Horton-Tucker got back on the court for his first regular season game of the season. In his debut, Talen Horton-Tucker looked spry and ready.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s afternoon win against the Spurs, head coach Frank Vogel praised what the youngest player on the team bought to the table.

“He’s going to be a big part of what we do. We invested in him this summer for a reason. We believe in that young man.”

THT inked a $33 million, 3-year deal prior to this season. With that lucrative of a contract for someone that is only 20 years old, the pressure is on him to take his game to the next level on the bright stages in Los Angeles. Much to the chagrin of many fans, the front office made it as it seemed that they basically had to pick between Horton-Tucker or Alex Caruso in terms of who to keep.

Still getting back into prime game shape, Horton-Tucker scored 17 points on 14 shots, along with 4 rebounds. 12 of his 17 points came in the second half. He led the team in plus/minus at +14.

“He looked really good. He puts a lot of pressure on the rim, which just helps everything for us offensively…it’s great to have him back on both sides [of the ball].”

Horton-Tucker is another rim punisher on the team that the Lakers could use. Against the Spurs, it worked out because much of their perimeter guys were knocking down threes consistently. It will be vital for THT to consistently knock down threes to make his defenders honest and not sag too much against him.

His return allowed the Lakers to lessen the load on Kent Bazemore. Bazemore had previously started all prior thirteen Laker games this year and tasked with defending the better wings on other teams. Against the Spurs, he was a DNP-Coach’s decision based on how Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington were shooting lights out today.