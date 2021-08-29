Lakers Fun: New Orleans Fans Will Never Forgive Anthony Davis Under Any Circumstances

The sky could be falling and New Orleans would still be heckling Anthony Davis.

Like many superstars trying to leave, Anthony Davis had a bitter divorce with New Orleans. His agent Rich Paul and Davis basically forced the Pelicans hand to trade them to Los Angeles to pair with LeBron James.

In January 2019, Rich Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Davis had no intention of signing the five-year $240 million super max to remain with New Orleans. The NBA ended up fining Davis $50,000 for publicly requesting a trade, a violation of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Paul and Davis timely request didn’t pay off at the time. Davis didn’t end up getting traded prior to the February 7 trade deadline, and the rest of the season got super awkward between him and the organization.

He was in and out of the Pelicans lineup the rest of the season, and then was caught flipping off a Pelicans fan. Then to add insult to injury, he wore a “That’s All Folks” shirt for the Pelicans’ final home game.

Not long after the season concluded, the Lakers exhausting most of their young core when they parted with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks for Davis.

It is not difficult to see why New Orleans fans would still be salty towards The Brow after all that petty drama.

Even in times like these with a Category 4 hurricane approaching Louisiana, Pelicans fans don’t forget.

All kidding aside, we sincerely hope everyone is taking the proper precautions and taking shelter in regards to Hurricane Ida.