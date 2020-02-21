Lakers Game Against Clippers Rescheduled For April 9

AllLakers
The Lakers game against the Clippers that was originally scheduled for Jan. 28 has been rescheduled for April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Staples Center. 

The game was postponed after Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people on Jan. 26. 

The Lakers will now be playing three games in a row, hosting the Golden State Warriors on April 7, the Chicago Bulls on April 8 and the Clippers on April 9. 

Three other games were rescheduled around the NBA to allow for the Lakers and Clippers to play. 

The Chicago Bulls at Clippers game scheduled for April 8 was moved to April 6 at 7 p.m. The Warriors at Lakers game scheduled for April 9 will be April 7 at 7 p.m. on TNT. And the Bulls at Lakers game scheduled for April 7 was moved to April 8 at 7:30 p.m. 

The Lakers game against the Clippers will be shown on TNT. It will be the Lakers' fourth-to-last game of the season. 

