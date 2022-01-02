Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James is the Greatest of All Time

It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.

But hearing from actual NBA players on who they think is the greatest is always interesting. What better judge of talent than someone who has played the sport at the highest level? So when Gilbert Arenas called Lakers' superstar LeBron James the GOAT this week, we were all listening.

Arenas spoke about what made LeBron different, and how he separated himself from guys like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. And while Lakers fans probably don't want to hear the Kobe comparisons, it is interesting to hear his take.

The reason that I think LeBron James is the GOAT is because during pressure times, he still makes the right decisions versus us fans and the public want him to do, ya know? And that's what separates him from Jordan and Kobe. If you give Jordan and Kobe those Cavs teams, they wouldn't have made it to the playoffs. They wouldn't have made it to the championship, because Jordan would have just averaged 60 and said 'to hell with it'.

With what LBJ is doing right now at age 37, it's hard to argue against his greatness. The Lakers star is putting up 28.6 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

He's playing at an elite level and he's doing it in his 19th NBA season. Jordan didn't come close to those numbers when he returned to basketball at 38. Even Kobe couldn't come close to matching those numbers in his final season with the Lakers.

And while those two guys will always hold the spot of the greatest of all time in the minds of many, LeBron is just unreal. Maybe they're all the greatest, in their own ways.