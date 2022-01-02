Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James is the Greatest of All Time
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James is the Greatest of All Time

    Hard to argue with Arenas on this one.
    Author:

    Hard to argue with Arenas on this one.

    It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it. 

    But hearing from actual NBA players on who they think is the greatest is always interesting. What better judge of talent than someone who has played the sport at the highest level? So when Gilbert Arenas called Lakers' superstar LeBron James the GOAT this week, we were all listening. 

    Arenas spoke about what made LeBron different, and how he separated himself from guys like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. And while Lakers fans probably don't want to hear the Kobe comparisons, it is interesting to hear his take.  

    The reason that I think LeBron James is the GOAT is because during pressure times, he still makes the right decisions versus us fans and the public want him to do, ya know? And that's what separates him from Jordan and Kobe. If you give Jordan and Kobe those Cavs teams, they wouldn't have made it to the playoffs. They wouldn't have made it to the championship, because Jordan would have just averaged 60 and said 'to hell with it'.  

    Read More

    With what LBJ is doing right now at age 37, it's hard to argue against his greatness. The Lakers star is putting up 28.6 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. 

    He's playing at an elite level and he's doing it in his 19th NBA season. Jordan didn't come close to those numbers when he returned to basketball at 38. Even Kobe couldn't come close to matching those numbers in his final season with the Lakers. 

    And while those two guys will always hold the spot of the greatest of all time in the minds of many, LeBron is just unreal. Maybe they're all the greatest, in their own ways. 

    lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James is the Greatest of All Time

    1 minute ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17437840
    News

    Lakers: A COVID Silver Lining for Stanley Johnson

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17437836
    News

    Lakers: Stanley Johnson's Defense Has Impressed David Fizdale

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel Praises LeBron James on His Effort After Blowout Win vs. Portland

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16202947
    News

    Lakers: LA's 2021 First Round Exit Ranked as Sixth Biggest Story of 2021 NBA Season

    22 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today
    News

    Lakers: NBA Experts Think Russell Westbrook's Defense is Key to a LA Turnaround

    23 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sets New NBA Record Despite a Mediocre Scoring Performance

    Jan 1, 2022