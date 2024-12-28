Lakers Given High Odds to Land $94M Sharpshooting Wing Before Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams across the NBA ahead of the trade deadline next year. This team has the making of a potential playoff contender with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis still being on the roster.
As always, health will be the deciding factor for Los Angeles but the team feels good about their chances. However, the roster may need some extra talent added to it if they want to truly contend for another title.
One name that has been connected to the Lakers for some time now is Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson. Johnson could give the Lakers a strong 3-point shooter who can also play good defense as well.
According to Bovada, the Lakers actually have high odds of landing Johnson if the Nets were to trade him away. They currently hold odds of +400 to land Johnson from Brooklyn.
That is only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors in terms of the odds. Los Angeles has long been interested in Johnson but his availability on the trade market remains a little murky.
In his latest NBA column, insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points revealed some more information about the possibility of Johnson being moved.
“Whether or not Brooklyn truly parts ways with Johnson is a key topic that isn't getting enough attention,” Siegel wrote. “While he is one of the better players who can be traded this season, the Nets are in no rush to make a change with Johnson. He is a player the organization trusts, and the 28-year-old is easily one of the better secondary players in the league when next to an established star. The Nets are going to be in the market for star-level talent next offseason, which makes Johnson's value even higher than imagined.”
Los Angeles will need to pay a heavy price if they want to land Johnson. Brooklyn values him highly so they would need to part with at least one first-round draft pick, if not more.
The problem for the Lakers is that they don't have a lot of draft capital to use in any deals, limiting their chances. It remains to be seen what Los Angeles will do but they are expected to at least make some type of move.
