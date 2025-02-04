Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Luka Doncic Acquisition 'Seismic Event in NBA History'
Los Angeles Lakers team executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka pulled few punches during the introductory presser for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, who was shockingly dealt away from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, and a single first round draft pick in 2029.
The Lakers also brought in injured reserve power forward/center Maxi Kleber (who would likely start at center were he healthy, but he has a broken foot and his status for the season is up in the air) and old friend Markeiff Morris, who played with L.A. during its championship 2019-20 season and in 2020-21, as part of the deal.
Los Angeles shipped out second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, its 2023 first round pick, plus its rights to the L.A. Clippers' 2025 second rounder, to the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks also sent their own 2025 second to Utah.
Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet, Pelinka is convinced the move will be one of the most impactful across the league's 78-year history.
“Luka Doncic joining forces with the Los Angeles Lakers is a seismic event in NBA history," Pelinka said. "[We] have a 25-year-old global superstar that is going to get on the stage of the most popular and influential basketball force in the globe.”
