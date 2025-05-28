Lakers Going After Brook Lopez Would Be Massive Mistake
The Los Angeles Lakers will be shopping for a new starting center this offseason. It's the biggest hole on the roster that they need to fix, and that was exposed against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jaxson Hayes is not a guy the Lakers can rely on when the stakes get high. It's not that he can't be a serviceable backup, he just can't be the starting center on a championship team.
The Lakers will be exploring the free agent market this summer to address that problem. Brook Lopez has been mentioned as one of the players that the Lakers could target.
Lopez is still a pretty good player. He was solid for the Milwaukee Bucks this year, increasing his scoring output from a year ago.
That doesn't mean that the Lakers should pursue him. While he is one of the better centers in this crop of free agents, he's still 37 years old.
Lopez might not be in the league for too much longer. The Lakers need more of a long-term fix at this spot, so they need to go after someone who can grow with Luka Doncic.
Getting a stop-gap at center is not the right approach. While they are trying to capitalize on their title window while LeBron James is still playing, they should go after someone else who can shoot that gap better.
Clint Capela is someone who can fit that mold a little bit better. He is someone who is in the prime of his career who can catch lobs, rebound well, and block shots.
That's all that they need a player to do from the center spot with all of the other offensive weapons that they have. They need someone who can really help on defense.
Los Angeles is in a unique spot because they don't have a lot of cap space to sign a free agent center. They likely need to execute some sort of sign-and trade this summer, instead.
Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season. He shot 50.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
